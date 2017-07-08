Fire destroys businesses in South Dallas

A vacant business went up in flames in the 2600 block block of South Lancaster Road. (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

DALLAS - A large plume of smoke was visible across South Dallas as a vacant business went up in flames Saturday morning.

Heavy smoke was reported beginning around 9:15 a.m. as a result of the fire at a vacant washateria in the 2600 block of South Lancaster Rd.

The business is vacant, but it is adjacent to a strip shopping center. The fire escalated to a sixth-alarm fire, destroying four businesses.



DART train service was stopped in the area.



There was no immediate word on evacuations in the area.



There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.





