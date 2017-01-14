Fire Chiefs make wager over Cowboys, Packers game

(Photo: WFAA)

The rivalry has stretched to Dallas and Green Bay's fire departments.

The cities partnered with a smoke detector company for a friendly wager.

If the Cowboys win, the Green Bay's fire chief will hang a Cowboys' smoke alarm in his office. Dallas Fire chief David Coatney agreed to hang a Packers' version if they win.

The company that makes the alarms, the Buff Project, is donating 100 smoke detectors to be given out in both cities.

