Female judges outnumber men in Collin County

(Photo: WFAA)

For the first time in its history, the majority of district judges in Collin County are women. It's an exciting time to be in law, according to Judge Piper McCraw of the 469th District.



"Well it's exciting because we came from an era where it was very male dominated," McCraw said.



Of Collin County's 11 district judges, six are now women. The county's benches have seen a huge shift in the last 10 years, going from one female district judge to now a majority in 2017.



Judge Angela Tucker was sworn in for a second term Tuesday. Tucker has served as a judge in district 199 since 2012 and also has the distinction of the first African American judge in Collin County as well.



"It's good to see a balance. I'm not saying we're taking over, but girl power right?" Tucker said.



Emily Miskel of 470th District Court was also sworn in Tuesday. The family practice attorney says mentors and hard work helped her find her passion and succeed in the legal field.



"It's important to talk to those people and find that support," Miskel said.



The judges say a more diverse court is good for the community as a whole, better representing the population. All say they take their responsibilities seriously because they know the decision they make impact lives.



"Wel, people come here on their worst day, and it's my job to follow the law but to also remember the lives we touch," McCraw said.



McCraw's family were in at the swearing in ceremony. Her father, George Chollar of Plano, says he's proud of his daughter as well as the community she serves.



"I think it says Collin County is moving forward, and it's not going to be held back by any preconceived notions," Chollar said.



The women say the milestone is surreal, but they're most excited to get to work serving the community that made history for women last time it cast its vote.

