Female driver killed in Arlington crash

Driver killed at Brown Boulevard and service road of SH 360. (Google Maps)

ARLINGTON -- Police are investigating after one person was killed in a crash involving a commercial vehicle.

A 27-year-old woman was heading west on Brown Boulevard near Watson Road at about 6 p.m. Sunday when she was hit by a commercial vehicle heading south on Watson.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died. The other driver wasn't injured.

Police are gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses to determine what happened.

The female driver's name hasn't been released.

