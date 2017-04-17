Female driver killed in Arlington crash

ARLINGTON -- Police are investigating after one person was killed in a crash involving a commercial vehicle.
A 27-year-old woman was heading west on Brown Boulevard near Watson Road at about 6 p.m. Sunday when she was hit by a commercial vehicle heading south on Watson.
She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died. The other driver wasn't injured.
Police are gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses to determine what happened.
The female driver's name hasn't been released.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs