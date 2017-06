(Photo: TxDOT, Custom)

PLANO, TEXAS - Drivers can expect major delays heading northbound on U.S. Highway 75 near Plano.



All northbound lanes are closed. The crash happened near Legacy Drive. Plano police confirmed at least one person has died in the crash. Multiple vehicles are involved.



Drivers can use State Highway 5 or Custer Road as an alternative route.



