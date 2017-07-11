Fatal accident reported in Ennis

Ennis crash

ELLIS COUNTY, TEXAS - A major accident in Ennis has turned fatal, officials say.

An 18-wheeler was reportedly on its side on northbound Interstate 45 near Highway 34. The northbound side of the road is closed at this time.

Fatal Ennis crash still blocking I-45 NB service rd near FM 1181 exit ramp. pic.twitter.com/JXaOe0seGj — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) July 11, 2017

No details about the crash have been released.

#Ennis: NB I-45 is CLOSED @ Hwy 34 due to accident. Take Hwy 287 or FM 1183 instead #iamup@wfaatraffic pic.twitter.com/Cnz7E0cMRh — Lauren Nevitt (@LaurenNevittTV) July 11, 2017

