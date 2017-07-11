WFAA
Fatal accident reported in Ennis

WFAA 6:43 AM. CDT July 11, 2017

ELLIS COUNTY, TEXAS - A major accident in Ennis has turned fatal, officials say.

An 18-wheeler was reportedly on its side on northbound Interstate 45 near Highway 34. The northbound side of the road is closed at this time.

No details about the crash have been released.

