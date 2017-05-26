Famous waterfall billboard near downtown Dallas gets artist's makeover

A famous billboard along Interstate 35 near downtown Dallas (Photo: WFAA)

Over the roar of I-35, cascading down the hillside, is one of the most iconic sights on the drive to Dallas.

The waterfall advertisement has been flowing for the past 55 years, but there’s another side to the billboard most people don’t see.

“The back of the billboard, it did not look good,” said Margo Rasch, community director at the Alexan apartments, which overlook the billboard.

For five decades, the back of this famous waterfall looked like any other infamous hunk of metal.

So, when the Monogram Residential Trust purchased the land and decided to build on it, they wanted to advertise a room with a view -- just not the type of view with a billboard blocking the way.

Enter artist Kyle Steed.

“I’m glad I was the first one they called, for sure,” Steed said.

Kyle Steed (Photo: WFAA)

The company asked Kyle to create artwork that would wash away the old, metal look on the back. Kyle spent more than a year designing, drawing and presenting his ideas.

Just last week, 50 years after it first sprung to life, this billboard poured out a new gift.

“Just the size and scale of it, it’s beautiful,” Steed said.

Kyle’s art, hidden in plain sight from travelers on the highway, now makes this billboard wonderful, no matter how you look at it.

Kyle Steed looks at the art he created, on the back of a famous billboard near downtown Dallas (Photo: WFAA)

“I did not expect this, Rasch said. “Amazing, it’s amazing.”

"To be a part of something like that history is very humbling,” Steed said. “It's an honor to have a piece of my work on the backside of that."

It also guarantees this icon’s popularity will never dry up.

© 2017 WFAA-TV