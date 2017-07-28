Family won't give up on missing retired Dallas firefighter in Hunt County

The family recently hired a private investigator hoping that he can help them solve the riddle of what happened to Michael Chambers. (Photo: WFAA)

It’s been 20 agonizing weeks without answers for Suzy Losoya.



She’s a daughter left in limbo, wondering what happened to her father, Michael Chambers. He’s the retired Dallas firefighter who disappeared from his Quinlan home on March 10.



“It's the last thing I think about at night,” she says. “It's the first thing I think about in the morning. We need answers. Obviously this case is more perplexing than the typical case.”



The family recently hired a private investigator hoping that he can help them solve the riddle of what happened to Chambers.



Surveillance video from a Walmart shows the last time anyone saw the 70-year-old alive. He appears to have returned home. His wallet, keys and truck were all at his home. Drops of blood were left behind in a shed on his property.



“My greatest fear is that someone has killed my father and has literally gotten away with murder. That's my worst fear,” she says. “I'm convinced this was a crime. I do not think this is just a missing person.”



There have been repeated searches in Hunt County for Chambers. Some of them have been on horseback. A Illinois couple traveled here to do a sonar search of area ponds. The searches have turning up nothing.



Chambers was a car aficionado and an avid fisherman. He had returned after 36 years as a firefighter. He was affectionately known as “PaPaw” to his family.



Family members recently discovered an audio recording of him being interviewed by his great grandson.



“How do you describe yourself to someone that has never met you?” his grandson asks.



“I don't know. Old,” he laughs with a chuckle. “[I]still love to play with kids and have a good time.



His great-grandson wanted to know about his life.



“What is something you are passionate about?” the little boy asks.



“In the past, I've been passionate about my job being a fireman,” Chambers says. “Now, I'm passionate about family and grandkids. One of my hobbies is old cars.”



Hearing her father’s voice is bittersweet, but it stiffens her resolve that he would not leave.



“You can hear how he loves his family, how he loved what he did and how passionate he is about the things he cares for,” Losoya said.



For Losoya, Fridays are the most difficult says because it marks another week’s that’s gone by.



“Fridays are hard,” Losoya said. “Every Friday is hard.”



She prays another Friday won't pass without the answers she so desperately seeks.

