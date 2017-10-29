Family waiting for answers as search continues for missing Trophy Club man

Donn C. Renwick. Photo: Courtesy via Star-Telegram.

TROPHY CLUB - His car was parked at his home. His cellphone remained in his house. And his hat was in the backyard.

But Donn C. Renwick remained missing Sunday.

For the third day, the family of the 72-year-old Renwick continued to wait for answers to the whereabouts of the Trophy Club resident.

Search teams have scoured neighborhood after neighborhood, looking for Renwick who was last seen Thursday morning in Trophy Club.

