Family fun at Fair Park Fourth

Fair Park Fourth of July (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

DALLAS - If you're looking for a day of family fun and fireworks, come celebrate at the annual "Fair Park Fourth."

The event starts at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Free and open to the public, Fair Park Fourth will feature patriotic performances, entertainment, and concession stands, plus a spectacular fireworks show at about 9:40 p.m.



On the Fair Park grounds, other attractions include water inflatables (in the Court of Honor and Cotton Bowl Plaza), lawn games, a ninja obstacle course, a zip line on the Museum Green, games, rides, a Kids Zone in the Automobile Building.



The event features a mixture of talented local artists including country crossover sensation Delta Rae; from KTCK (The Ticket), “Muser” George Dunham and his band, The Bird Dogs; from “The Voice,” rising country music star Holly Tucker.

Combining traditional jazz with New Orleans street marching style, the celebratory Razzmajazz Dixieland Band will be strolling the Midway from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Taking the stage from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Vince Vance & the Valiants will put on a crowd-pleasing concert near the fireworks-viewing area and the Top o’ Texas Tower on the Midway.



Families can enjoy live music and access to rides, games, and concessions within the State Fair of Texas Midway. Admission tickets to the Midway can be purchased at the entrance gates for $7. You can purchase tickets online for $5 by visiting BigTex.com.

About 30 rides and 14 games will be available on the Midway, as well as 17 concession stands including Fletcher’s Corny Dogs. All proceeds from the Midway will be donated to the State Fair of Texas Youth Scholarship Program.

WFAA Anchors Cynthia Izaguirre and Joe Trahan will host the station’s televised coverage of “Fair Park Fourth” at 9 p.m. from the Cotton Bowl.

Access to the Swan Boats and additional concession stands will be available in Cotton Bowl Plaza starting at 12 p.m. and along Grand Avenue starting at 3 p.m. Guests should be sure to head to the Hall of State steps at approximately 6:45 p.m. to catch a patriotic number from the Dallas Summer Musicals, followed by a performance from the Dallas Winds at 7 p.m.



In addition to enjoying the Independence Day activities, attendees are invited to check out the variety of attractions housed in Fair Park year-round. Texas Discovery Gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering a special “pay what you wish” promotion for guests. Visitors can catch the butterfly release at 12 p.m., or enjoy the blooming gardens, butterfly sanctuary, and nature exhibits all day long. The Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Admission is priced at $8 for adults and $6 for children age 3 to 11 and seniors age 65 and older, with free admission for children age 2 and under. Starting at 4:30 p.m., guests can purchase tickets for a discounted price of $4. The Old Mill Inn restaurant and patio will be open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The African American Museum will be open and offering free admission from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Parking

Parking for the general public is $10 per car at Fair Park Gates 5 and 6. There will be two entrances to the State Fair of Texas Midway, with one near the Children’s Aquarium and the other close to the Fair Park Coliseum. Gate A to the Cotton Bowl will open at 5 p.m., with gates B, D, and M opening closer to the start of the fireworks show.

