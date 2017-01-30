Families wade through Trump executive order at DFW

(Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- Family members came to the International Terminal at DFW International to receive their families. A handful of families, however, were forced to wait as their loved ones were processed by Customs Border Patrol.



"She's worried, she's frightened. It's a terrible feeling," said Hashim Hashim who is waiting for his mother. He and his three siblings, who are permanent residents, had to wait for at least six hours.



Samir Daoudi is waiting for a friend's mother. Daoudi tells News 8 that she's 73-years-old and has a pacemaker. Samir says he's had no contact with her, but he has been contacted by an official who had several security questions posed to him.



"The ban on these 7 countries is being unjustly done," said Daoudi.



Hashim hasn't seen his mother in almost four months. He says she is coming from, Dubai but connecting from Doha.



"If she go, back she might not come back," he said.



Her return comes with mixed feelings. She is a permanent resident who has to leave her husband. He is in a hospital fighting colon cancer. All their children, also permanent residents, are in Texas in school.



"[He is] a patient man and strong man, seriously, I'm not saying that because he is my dad," said daughter Mariyam Hashim.



The number of those being processed by customs has gone up and down through the day. According to attorneys who have been camped out at the International Terminal, they say the number of those "processed" has been as low as two people and as high as 13 people.



A DFW Airport spokesman says this is only a customs issue and has no comment on the matter.

