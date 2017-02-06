Expungement Program

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
More arrests could come in Zuzu Verk case
-
Boyfriend of Zuzu Verk arrested
-
Bail set at $500K for Robert Fabian
-
RAW: Officials announce Zuzu Verk's remains found
-
Officer released from the hospital
-
Ways to Save: Serious Home Energy Savings
-
FWISD Coking death
-
Irving IOS
-
Dallas Diocese welcomes new leader this week
-
Former DISD board president dies
More Stories
-
Human remains identified as missing student Zuzu VerkFeb. 6, 2017, 3:20 p.m.
-
Dan Patrick calls on Texas Rangers to locate Tom…Feb. 6, 2017, 2:51 p.m.
-
Dallas County to expunge criminal records of some…Feb. 6, 2017, 5:54 p.m.