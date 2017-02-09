Exclusive: Cardinal Farrell on life at the Vatican, immigration

Cardinal Kevin Farrell (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - Cardinal Farrell sat down with News 8’s Cynthia Izaguirre to talk about what it's been like working alongside Pope Francis at the Vatican.

During their conversation he also admitted that he is homesick.

"When I got off the plane the other night I took a deep breath, I looked around and said, ‘Oh my God, why did I ever leave here?’" Farrell said with a laugh.

Feeling homesick, Cardinal Farrell is back in the city he loves and praying for the immigrants he worked with so closely in Dallas.

"How sad that the greatest nation in the world has to resort to such measures that have been proposed," he said.

Cardinal Farrell was sickened by the news Thursday of an Arizona mother taken into custody and deported.

She came to the U.S. illegally at age 14.

"There has to be ways to resolve these matters,” Farrell said. “Are we that narrow-minded? Are we that hard of heart?"

Farrell used his own personal story to drive home his point.

"I was an immigrant. I had a green card for many years until I became a citizen. But I was an illegal here before I became a green card holder because I overstayed my six months as a tourist," he said.

Working with families is what Cardinal Farrell does now at the Vatican. He is head of a new centralized office for laypeople and meets regularly with Pope Francis.

"Whenever he is close to anyone who is suffering or he hears their story, it truly does affect him," he said.

Cardinal Farrell says he works 60-plus hours a week and will likely not get back to Dallas for a while.

He left with biblical words of encouragement.

"In Matthew 25, it says, ‘care for each other.’"

