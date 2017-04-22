Ex-Marine sent to prison for fraudulent injury claims

Brandon Blackstone (Photo: YouTube: Mike Favazza, Custom)

DALLAS -- A former North Texas Marine has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison after receiving veterans benefits, including a house, due to fraudulent claims he was injured during combat in Iraq.



Brandon Blackstone was sentenced in Dallas federal court on Friday.



The 35-year-old Blackstone had pleaded guilty in September to one count of wire fraud and one count of fraudulent representation about the receipt of a military decoration for financial gain.

According to court documents, Blackstone, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2004 until 2006, falsely claimed he had been injured when his Humvee vehicle hit an anti-tank mine.



The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded Blackstone disability benefits as a result of his fraudulent claims and he also received a mortgage-free home from a military foundation.



In his plea agreement, Blackstone admitted he lied to get the house and that he lied in order to be able to draw disability. His plea includes a requirement that he return the Purple Heart he falsely claimed as his own.



Over the years, Blackstone would make a business of out of claiming to be an injured warrior. He started a charity to raise money for other wounded veterans. In a video posted on YouTube, he claimed that because of a traumatic brain injury he suffered from seizures and terrible migraines.

