Ex-Crowley teacher killed himself during Facebook livestream

A former Crowley teacher accused in a sexual assault case killed himself in California this week during a livestream on Facebook, police told the Los Angeles Times.

Frederick Jay Bowdy, 33, committed suicide Monday in the North Hollywood area of Los Angeles, where he was working as an actor, the report said.

An out-of-state family member contacted police after watching Bowdy tell viewers of the livestream he was going to kill himself, police said.

He taught at Crowley Middle School from 2011-2015 and was a coach for the school’s basketball team, the Crowley school district said in a statement Wednesday.

Crowley ISD released the following statement to News 8 regarding Bowdy's death:

The Crowley ISD family is saddened by the death of Frederick Jay Bowdy, a former teacher and coach at Crowley Middle School. Mr. Bowdy left Crowley ISD in September of 2015 to move to California. Our Crisis Response Team has been providing counseling support to students and staff members who knew Mr. Bowdy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

