Everman cop saves teen from raging fire: 'Right place, right time'

The camera footage shows a firefighter removing debris from the window, and bravely jumping in to the find the unconscious teen. (Photo: WFAA)

EVERMAN, Texas -- It's safe to say Sgt. Jimmy Combs didn't expect his Wednesday night patrol to end with performing CPR after helping rescue a 13-year-old girl from a raging house fire.

That's part of being a cop in Tarrant County.

"Ya' never know what will happen," says Combs. "But on a Wednesday night in Everman? No, I mean it just happened."

Combs was driving down Everman Parkway around 11:30 p.m. when he saw an orange glow a few streets away. The home was fully engulfed in flames.

Combs was the first emergency responder on scene, and it wasn't long before neighbors and a mother started yelling about a girl trapped inside the home.

"The fire was so hot," he said. "It was full of smoke and heat. So hot, such a thick smoke, it was unreal."

Body camera footage from Combs shows he tried to find the girl through her back bedroom window.

Soon, a Fort Worth firefighter arrived on scene and geared up to jump into the bedroom.

Everman police identified the firefighter as Mike Flores.

The camera footage shows him removing debris from the window, and bravely jumping in to the find the unconscious teen.

Within seconds, he locates the girl and is able to push her through the window to Combs.

"That's when we started CPS," he says.

It took three whole minutes, but the pair was able to revive the girl. She's recovering at Parkland in Dallas. Her mom was also treated at a local hospital.

Everman Police Chief C.W. Spencer says the community should be proud of both men.

"They've worked for two entirely different agencies, never trained, or worked [together]. When an emergency comes around, they came together," he said.

Fire officials haven't yet to determine a cause.

© 2017 WFAA-TV