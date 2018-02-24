Evacuations lifted in Dallas neighborhood where house exploded

Officials on Saturday afternoon lifted evacuations in the Northwest Dallas neighborhood where a home exploded Friday morning, but natural gas might not be restored in those homes for several days.

The explosion happened in the 3500 block of Espanola Drive and killed an 11-year-old girl, Linda Rogers.

Atmos Energy crews completed a gas-leak testing in the neighborhood, Atmos spokeswoman Jennifer Altieri said.

The neighborhood, which sits just north of Love Field, is bounded by Gaspar Drive to the north, Larga Drive to the west, Almazan Drive to the south and Marsh Lane to the east.

Crews will begin restoring natural gas to homes on Sunday, a process that could take 7-10 days as they work to replace 2 1/2 miles of pipe throughout the neighborhood, Altieri said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said two other recent house fires in the neighborhood were also gas-related.

About 300 homes spanning more than a six-block radius were evacuated Friday as a precaution as crews worked to investigate the explosion and whether it was linked to the two other fires. More than 700 students at Stephen C. Foster Elementary School were also evacuated.

© 2018 WFAA-TV