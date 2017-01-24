Entrepreneur center to open in South Dallas

Rendering of Fair Park District Entrepreneur Center (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS – There are some big opportunities coming to South Dallas for small business owners. An old landmark is being transformed into an entrepreneur center for up and coming businesses to launch and grow.

At the corner of Malcom X and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevards, some neighbors in South Dallas “believe” in promoting change in a community facing challenges.

“Right now, we have a South Dallas renaissance going on,” said Jay Scroggins, Executive Director of South Dallas-Fair Park Public Improvement District (PID).

Scroggins’ agency is partnering with the Zip Code Connection on a plan to bring new business and job opportunities to this corner of South Dallas.

The groups are transforming an old 5,000 square foot fire damaged dry cleaners at the corner of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Boulevard into what will soon be a new business incubator called the Fair Park District Entrepreneur Center.

Lynn Parsons, Director of The Zip Code Connection, is excited about the plan.

Parsons said, “We want the community to be able to own their own businesses, own their own wealth, grow their own wealth over time. This incubator is the start of that.”

Organizers say the Fair Park District Entrepreneur Center will be a place where mom and pop businesses can build, where new entrepreneurs can develop business plans, and get access to resources.

Councilwoman Tiffinni Young says jobs will also be created at the site.

Young explained, “This is showing, that as a city, we still believe in South Dallas. We still care about South Dallas, and we want to make sure South Dallas remains a vibrant part of the fabric of this history of the City of Dallas.”

The new entrepreneur center is being supported by the North Texas Conference of Methodist Churches. Staff says it will take about $250,000 to gut the space and begin renovation.

Neighbors hope the center will be a gathering place for the community.

Organizers are pushing for “The District” to open sometime late Spring.

