Emmitt Smith pulls out of Dallas' E Smith Realty Partners to make way for 'new ventures'

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith as Smith prepares to receive his Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony at Cowboys Stadium on November 21, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2010 Getty Images)

NFL Hall of Famer and former player of the Dallas Cowboys Emmitt Smith has decided to withdraw as a member of Dallas-based E Smith Realty Partners LLC to focus on "new opportunities created by a rapidly changing market."

The details of the breakup between the partners behind E Smith Realty Partners was not immediately available on Tuesday, but Smith said, in a statement, "The decision to withdraw from E Smith Realty Partners was not made lightly; however, it allows for the formation of new ventures with distinct growth opportunities."

Smith's withdrawal will take his ESL Alternative Ventures LLC entity away as a member of the full-service real estate company.

Earlier this year, the Dallas Business Journal heard rumors the partnership was hitting some bumps, but E Smith Realty CEO Sharon Morrison told us everything was fine with the firm's leadership.

