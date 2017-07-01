Elderly woman beaten, robbed in Dallas

According to police, it happened at about 9:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of Second Avenue. (Photo: Dallas Police, WFAA)

DALLAS - Police are investigating after an elderly woman was robbed and beaten Saturday morning.



The woman suffered multiple injuries and was sent to a local hospital, where she is expected to recover. According to police, it happened at about 9:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of Second Avenue.



Police said the suspect stole a large amount of cash and property from the victim.

Police describe the suspect's vehicle as a silver newer model Chevrolet Traverse SUV, with dark tint, no front plate, and a temporary paper plate.

Detectives are working to determine if multiple suspects may have been involved.

Anyone that recognizes this vehicle or has information about this offense is asked to call Detective Mulvihill at (214) 671-3705. If you wish to remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477).

© 2017 WFAA-TV