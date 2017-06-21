Eight candidates announced for new Dallas police chief

DPD headquarters (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - The City of Dallas has narrowed its search for a new police chief to eight candidates, according to a release published to the city’s site Wednesday.

Four of the candidates are from North Texas, including three candidates from within the Dallas Police Department. Only one of the candidates is currently serving as a chief of police.

The list includes:

Malik Aziz, Deputy Chief, Dallas Police Department

Carmen Best, Deputy Chief, Seattle Police Department

Steven Dye, Chief, Grand Prairie Police Department

U. Renee Hall, Deputy Chief, Detroit Police Department

Michel Moore, First Assistant Chief, Los Angeles Police Department

Luther Reynolds, Assistant Chief, Montgomery County (Maryland) Police Department

Gary Tittle, Assistant Chief, Dallas Police Department

Rick Watson, Deputy Chief, Dallas Police Department

A three-day interview process will take place between July 10-12.

Dallas’ search for a new chief began in October of last year, when David Brown stepped down from the post. The conclusion of Brown’s 33-year tenure with DPD -- which included six years as chief -- came less than three months after the July 7, 2016 ambush that killed five Dallas officers.

Since his retirement, Brown has published a book and taken a role as a contributor for ABC News.

David Pughes has held the position of interim police chief since Brown’s retirement.

