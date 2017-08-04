Thousands get free school supplies at Back to School Fair

Back To School Fair

DALLAS -- Most folks would do just about anything for their kids. Even line up before dawn.

"Making sure the kids have their school supplies so they won't lack in class," said mom Janoara Smith, who was first in line for the 21st Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair Friday at Fair Park.

Smith was there with her kids three hours before the fair opened at 8 a.m.

The fair is a one-stop shop for health screenings and supplies for families who need a little extra help this year. 35,000 people were expected to attend.

"There are so many families that need to get a great education but they don't have the resources necessary to make their kids feel good day one," said Mayor Mike Rawlings.

Thousands had lined up by the time the doors opened. The fair offered free dental screenings, vision tests, eye glasses, immunizations, free haircuts, and new backpacks with supplies.

"It's really a huge blessing and a huge help, I just wouldn't know what to do without it," said mom Dinyetta Diwan.

Families were able to meet a celebrity, too. NBA Star Chris Bosh, who grew up in the Dallas ISD school system, was there to give back.

"People need help, sometimes it's just an extra boost, sometimes it's a notebook, sometimes it's just a pencil, you can do small things to help somebody get ahead," said Bosh.

The fair runs through 2 p.m. Friday. Families must bring proof of income, ID, and proof of residency in order to qualify for free school supplies.

© 2017 WFAA-TV