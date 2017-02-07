Parent: Teacher with porn past shouldn't have been fired

Breanna Guerra (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - Breanna Guerra has a message for Dallas ISD in the wake of a teacher losing her job after her past in pornography was discovered.

“I really do think that it’s wrong she has lost her job due to a mistake she made 20 years ago,” Guerra said.

Resa Woodward appeared in adult films when she was in college, but has become a successful teacher in the years since. Guerra’s daughter was in Woodward’s sixth-grade class.

The district fired Woodward after it became public she had been in porn videos two decades ago.

“She turned her life around,” Guerra said.

Woodward, who recently spoke to News 8 about her past, said she was 19 years old and married to an abusive husband who coerced her into making porn videos.

“Young, naïve, easily controlled,” she said of her younger self. “Very book smart and straight stupid.”

She changed her life, left her husband, went to college and got a Master’s degree. She’s been teaching for 15 years. She was nominated for Teacher of the Year in 11 of those years.

For the past four years, she’s taught sixth grade science at STEAM Academy at Balch Springs Middle School.

Dallas ISD recognized her as a distinguished teacher, but fired her when someone posted about her past on Facebook.

Guerra said she thinks that’s unfair.

“She was very kind to my daughter. My daughter was actually behind when she started classes with her,” Guerra said. “She immediately started catching up.”

Woodward said the district is sending a message that you will always be punished over and over again for past mistakes.

Guerra agreed, saying Woodward is an excellent teacher who should be given a second chance.

Woodard is appealing her termination. DISD would not comment on the case.

