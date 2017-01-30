Interactive classrooms transforming some southern Dallas schools

Dallas ISD plans to expand the number of interactive classrooms from six to 30 in the next year. (Photo: WFAA)

Some teachers across Dallas Independent School District are taking a nontraditional approach to classroom instruction. It’s an initiative that is catching some positive attention from, and outcome for, many students.

Seventh graders in Mrs. Aleta Richardson’s math class at the Young Men’s Leadership Academy at Florence Middle School come in energized, these days. Richardson’s classroom is not the typical school room. It is an interactive classroom.

“With the interactive classroom, you get to move around,” student Vadeirious Williams said. “You don't have to stay in one spot."

In this classroom, large bouncing balls are replacing some chairs. There are peddling stations at some desks. Some students prefer standing on balancing boards. There is even a bike station that doubles as a desk.

A student stands on a balancing board during class as part of a new initiative to create interactive classrooms at Dallas ISD. (Photo: WFAA)

“You pay a lot more attention,” said student Freddy Navarro. “It's not like a normal classroom where you just sit down at your desk and do the classwork."

The interactive classroom is all part of a new pilot program working at some Dallas ISD campuses. Educators have said it’s an effort to couple wellness activities with academics.

"These classrooms have been a huge game changer for our young men,” Principal Dawn Walker said. “It allows them to develop their brain, in a way they don't realize it's developing their brain.”

Walker has been Principal at YMLA for several years. She said there were two interactive classrooms at the all-boys school, right now.

“We've seen more interaction, more engaging, and we've seen boys having fun,” Walker explained.

Principal Dawn Wilson (Photo: WFAA)

Students said there is typically a mad dash to get to their favorite technology.

"We've seen some data results from these young men, in a matter of days that has gone up tremendously.” Walker said. “Just by these interactive classrooms and teachers that are willing to embrace this."

So far, the initiative appears to be working for the positive. YMLA at Florence Middle School is expecting to soon open its third interactive classroom in an English Language Arts class.

Dallas ISD staff said it plans to increase the interactive classrooms from six to about 30 rooms across the district over the next school year.

