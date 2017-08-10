Back to School Roundup draws thousands in Fort Worth

Back to School Roundup

FORT WORTH -- They arrived with lawn chairs and blankets, hours before doors opened.

They weren't waiting for tickets to a rock concert or a big doorbuster sale; they just wanted school supplies for their kids.

Families camped out overnight in front of Will Rogers Memorial Center, where Tarrant County's Back to School Roundup would begin at 8 a.m. Thursday.

By 6:30 a.m., hundreds were in line.

By the time the event ends at 2 p.m., about 10,000 Tarrant County kids will receive free backpacks, school supplies, hair cuts, and health screenings.

For some families, it's the only way they could afford to make sure their children were ready for school.

Toni Parker arrived with her two kids at about 9:30 p.m.

It's her first year attending the event.

"For the past couple years we've been struggling, and with them adding on more school supplies and making it more expensive..." said Parker. "If you have more than one kid, even one kid, it's a lot."

"I love to see the smile on these kids faces, their smiling when they walk through the gate and they're smiling when they go through the door, it's just amazing," said Cody Nelson, president of the Back to School Roundup, the nonprofit that runs the event.

The event is made possible through donations.

Families had to pre-register with proof of income, residency, and ID in order to attend.

You can find more information here.

© 2017 WFAA-TV