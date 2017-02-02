Celebrity chef Bobby Flay makes surprise visit to Wylie HS

Bobby Flay visits students and staff at Wylie High School's culinary program. Photo: Virdie Montgomery

Wylie High School’s brand new culinary program had a surprise visitor Wednesday: Celebrity chef Bobby Flay.

Flay was in North Texas working on a project with fellow chefs and restaurant owners, when one of his peers suggested a visit to Wylie High School. Flay was game, so they hopped in a car and headed to the Collin County city.

WHS Principal Virdie Montgomery said the school didn’t know Flay was coming.

Flay, who appears on the Food Network’s Iron Chef and several other cooking shows, took a tour of the school’s state-of-the-art kitchen, restaurant and culinary facilities.

Wylie High School opened its culinary classroom and restaurant last September. The 544 Café includes 3,000 square feet of public dining space and another 3,000 square feet of classroom space, according to a release from Wylie ISD last fall.

The restaurant’s entire staff is made up of Wylie East and Wylie High School students in a culinary class.

“This new facility will allow our culinary students to learn and work in a real world environment,” said Wylie ISD Superintendent Dr. David Vinson in the September release. “From the front of house to the back of house, everything in The 544 is state of the art. We hope the community will come visit and enjoy a meal with us.”

The 544 Café is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Montgomery posted photos of Flay’s visit to the school in a public Facebook post.

