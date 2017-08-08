Viral FB post: What parents should do before school starts

(Getty Images)

When many people think "Back to School," they think about the students -- new supplies, new clothes, new grade, new age.

But teachers are going back to school too, and one woman's post on Facebook about what parents should know as the year begins is going viral. So far it's been shared more than 65,900 times and garnered more than 4,800 comments.

Rachael Armitt Davis writes, "Teachers went back to school today in our county, and for the first time in a long time, I'm not there. So on their behalf, I'd like to share with you a little list that's been bouncing around in my head."

She adds that if parents can have educators' backs and "lock arms" this year, it'll benefit the children the most.

So what's on the list for parents to know? Rachael writes that parents should buy ALL items on the school supply list, name brand because they work better, attend Meet The Teacher night, and bring their children to school on time for the first two weeks of school.

See the entire list below.

