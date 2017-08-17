WFAA
The WFAA web team's ode to school supplies

The WFAA web team gets nostalgic -- and a little weird -- about their favorite school supplies. WFAA.com

WFAA.com Staff , WFAA 2:02 PM. CDT August 17, 2017

Everyone has that school supply they got extra excited about back in the day.

In the video above, the WFAA digital team gets nostalgic -- and yes, a little weird -- with their favorite school supplies this back-to-school season.

What school supply did you geek out over the most? Let us know on this post on the WFAA-TV Facebook page.

