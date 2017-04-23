Edgecliff Village man in custody after wife found dead in their home

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

EDGECLIFF VILLAGE -- An Edgecliff Village man was in custody Sunday after he reported his wife was dead in their home and wanted to surrender, authorities said.

Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office found 47-year-old Michelle Johnson dead in a residence Saturday afternoon.

Her husband, Sean Johnson, 35, who appeared to have blood on his hands was arrested Saturday afternoon by Fort Worth police in the parking lot of Southcliff Baptist Church in Fort Worth, authorities said.

“Mr. Johnson is in custody and at this time the Sheriff’s Office is not seeking any other suspects in the case,” Chief Deputy Jerry Vennum said in a news release.

Authorities were alerted to the slaying shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday when a man who later identified himself as Sean Johnson called a dispatcher and reported his wife was dead at their home in the 2100 block of Cliffside Drive.

Read more from our media partners at the Star-Telegram

© 2017 WFAA-TV