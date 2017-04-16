Easter rain and storm chances

(Photo: WFAA)

Hit or miss showers and storms are possible mainly this Easter afternoon into evening and lasting into tonight. Any rain or storms don't look to be widespread. Some will see rain, some won't. If you have outdoor plans, keep an eye on the sky, and make sure to have an indoor alternative especially this afternoon and evening.

Severe storms are not likely, but a stronger storm with some gusty winds or small hail is possible. Any severe storms will likely stay away from North Texas, but the one exception is areas along the Red River could see a storm with severe wind and hail.

Best chances for rain and storms the rest of today and into tonight will be areas west and north of DFW, but passing rain in and around DFW is certainly possible. Lingering rain and storms are possible overnight and into Monday morning. As we head through Monday, rain and storm chances will shift east with a stray shower or storm possible into the afternoon for North Texas.

Rain chances end heading into Tuesday with a mainly dry rest of the week in store. A more powerful storm system may arrive Friday into Saturday bringing a better chance for rain, storms, and possibly severe weather. However, there are still plenty of questions with this system, and we'll fine-tune the details as we get closer.

