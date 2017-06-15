East Dallas: Child caught in gang-related gunfire

(Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

DALLAS - A 13-year-old boy, believed to be an innocent bystander, is seriously injured following a gang-related gunfire Thursday night.



He had been playing basketball at the Old East Dallas Work Yard Park near where the shooting occurred at Alton Avenue and South Munger Boulevard. It started shortly after 8 p.m. as a disturbance between people in two vehicles about a block away, which ended up at the park.



About 20 to 30 shots rang out, and at least one of the shots hit the boy in the back.



Sources say the boy was put in a squad car and taken to the hospital. He is in critical but stable condition.

The suspects fled the scene, but have not been located at this time.

