Early onset Alzheimer's won't slow down runner

69-year-old Jerry Crumpler (Photo: WFAA)

FRISCO -- Jerry Crumpler has been running all his life. His love for the sport started in the seventh grade and hasn't stopped at the age of 69.

"They say go, and that's all I hear," Crumpler said.

Running has taken Crumpler across the world, crossing finish lines from England to Death Valley. Some races were as long as fifty miles. "It was never hard. I just enjoyed it," Crumpler said.

Crumpler recently has been running a different kind of race. Three years ago, he was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's, a disease that also goes at a staggering pace.

Crumpler struggles to find the right words or remember names as the disease has progressed. He now lives at The Mustang Creek Estates Community in Frisco, and that's where he met Penny Tipton, the community's director of activities.

"He is just the nicest man," Tipton said.

Tipton and Crumpler run together every week. The two are training for Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K, which will take place this Saturday in Frisco. And as they've trained, Tipton says she's seen the wonders running does for Crumpler's mind.

"When we're out there and running, you wouldn't even know he has Alzheimer's or memory loss," Tipton said.



You can see a difference between his mannerisms while running compared to when he's sitting at home. He's relaxed, focusing on his stride instead of his speech. "It really is remarkable," Tipton said.

Tipton also says she's learned many lessons from Crumpler as they've trained. He acts as her coach always encouraging her as they run. "He makes sure I have good form and tells me never to give up. No matter what it is in life never give up," Tipton said.

Tipton says she can never repay Crumpler for the lessons he's taught her or the example he's lead as he runs life's most difficult race.

"On Saturday when we cross the finish line it will be one of the most special days of my life," Tipton said.

© 2017 WFAA-TV