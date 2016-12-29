Drought-driven fire burns hundreds of acres in North Texas

A grass fire burned near homes and buildings west of Fort Worth Thursday. (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH - A large grass fire consumed hundreds of acres west of Fort Worth Thursday, forcing some families to evacuate.

On the Tarrant and Parker County line, 11 different fire departments responded to one fire that consumed some 80 acres of dry grass and threatened buildings.

"We've had a very wet year, so there's a lot of grass, lots of fuel to burn," said Chief Stephen Watson with Parker County Emergency Services District One.

The fire started just after 1 p.m. That's when Joe and Cyndi Helms smelled the smoke inside their farmhouse.

"We could barely see the garage from the back door," said Joe Helms. "So I said, 'Get your shoes on and let's go!'"

The couple grabbed their dogs and made their escape with their 15-year-old son and his best friend. They said the fire was rapidly approaching their property, and they were forced to drive through flames as they made their way out.

"I really didn't have choices, so I just rode through it," said Helms.

A grass fire burned near homes and buildings west of Fort Worth Thursday. (Photo: WFAA)

The Helms assumed their property would burn, but fire crews quickly responded and were able to wet the grass surrounding their home, saving it from the flames.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation. No structures were damaged and there were no injuries from this fire, but there was some concern it could be a sign of future problems as dry weather leaves fields vulnerable.

At this time of year, fireworks are a frequent culprit, and officials hoped this fire might be a warning of what can happen.

"Use caution where you're doing it. If there's lots of grass, lots of fuel to burn around, maybe pick a better place," said Watson.

Copyright 2016 WFAA