Drone provides new way to share WFAA news

Drones being used by WFAA

It's not a simple off-the-retail-shelf drone. It’s one of the best. And one meant to get you a perspective you’ve rarely seen in news before.

An aerial camera platform only possible by complying with stringent FAA regulations and intense training by licensed drone pilots, like WFAA's own Sebastian Robertson.

“And it’s really been a race across the country; who’s going to get up in the air first, but who’s going to do it safely and who is going to do it properly?” he says.

There are regulations about where we can use them. We can't fly over people or over crowds. And we won't be invading your privacy.

“I think when people think drones they think military drones with those really powerful cameras," Robertson said. "This has to be wide so that we can get that nice stable shot.”

We will be able to show you unbelievable pictures of the aftermath of severe weather, like floods and tornadoes, in ways we have never been able to before. It’s a visual perspective we only dreamed about a few short years ago.

"So we’re at this really exciting time where this new commercial technology is available and you combine that with the love so many of us have for photography and photojournalism and you’re both literally and figuratively able to get photography up to new heights," Robertson said.

So, hold on to your seats. As a WFAA viewer, you will soon being seeing the news in new and transforming ways.

