Driver crashes during chase with troopers

DALLAS - Crews are clearing the scene of a crash near I-35E and Walnut Hill Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. at the corner of 2300 Walnut Hill towards the southbound entrance of I-35E near the Shell gas station.



Troopers spotted a GMC pickup that had been reported stolen in Dallas and attempted to stop the pickup on the Dallas North Tollway. The pickup continued driving west on I-635 to the I-35 Express lanes and exited Walnut Hill. That's when officials said the vehicle ran a red light, struck three other vehicles and a utility pole.



Two people inside the pickup were sent to Parkland Hospital with serious injuries. Officials involved in the pursuit were not injured. Dallas police assisted at the scene.



One of the drivers was transported to Parkland Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other drivers were not seriously injured.



The incident remains under investigation.



Stay with WFAA for updates.

© 2018 WFAA-TV