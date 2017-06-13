DPS resumes extended hours at 11 driver's license offices

Texas Department of Public Safety (Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety, Custom)

Forget those concerns over reduced hours at 11 of the state’s most popular driver’s license offices.

The agency backtracked Tuesday, saying it had decided resume extended hours after getting blowback from state officials.

“Effective immediately, DPS will resume extended business hours at 11 driver license (DL) offices across the state,” the Texas Department of Public Safety said in an email.

The locations include one in Tarrant County, at 8301 Brentwood Stair Road in Fort Worth, and two in Dallas County, at 39025 LBJ Service Road in Dallas and 4445 Saturn Road in Garland.

The business hours at those offices will go back to 7:30 a.m to 6 p.m. They had been reduced to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5 to match the other 189 driver’s license offices across Texas.

In a tweet, Gov. Greg Abbott said “this issue has been corrected today.”



Read more from our media partners at the Star-Telegram here

© 2017 WFAA-TV