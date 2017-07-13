Dogs seized from dog-fighting operation

Twenty-one dogs are with SPCA of Texas after they were taken from a southeast Dallas home. (Photo: SPCA of Texas, WFAA)

DALLAS - Twenty-one dogs are with SPCA of Texas after they were taken from a southeast Dallas home.



The dogs were found either chained with heavy tow chains attached to car axles sunk into the ground or in pens on the property. Most of the dogs have scarring on their faces, chest and legs, which rescuers say came from dog fighting.



They also found springs, chains and a special treadmill, which were all used to train a dog to fight.



SPCA will ask for permanent custody of the dogs at a hearing next week.



Their owners are now facing dog fighting charges.

