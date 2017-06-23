‘Dodge for a Cause' event nets $95K for Vogel Alcove

Dodge for a Cause at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The fifth annual “Dodge for a Cause” dodgeball tournament Thursday night in Dallas raised over $95,000 for Vogel Alcove, according to estimates received Friday morning.

Vogel Alcove is an organization aimed at addressing homelessness in the Dallas area.

Presented by Weil, Gotshal -- an international law firm with offices in Dallas -- the “Dodge for a Cause” event pitted 30 local companies against each other in a dodgeball tournament on the hardwood at the American Airlines Center.

Round Robin action was followed by an eight-team playoff, with consulting firm KPMG claiming its second consecutive title.

WFAA was proud to sponsor the event alongside Southwest Airlines and Sewell Automotive. “The Ocho,” WFAA’s spirited team, got off to a hot start, winning its first two games of the Round Robin tournament.

The rest of the tourney, however, wasn’t as kind to The Ocho, which lost its final three in heartbreaking fashion to miss out on the playoff. It’s unclear if the downfall was more a result of swollen egos after the 2-0 start, or a loose interpretation of the rules by the opposition, including the guy who was hit by multiple throws* but stayed in to eliminate the final few members of The Ocho.

News 8 Daybreak's Sean Giggy also had a costly bout of honesty in one of the losing affairs, leaving a game despite no one in the arena believing he was actually struck by a ball.

Alas, the X’s and O’s of dodgeball wasn’t the most important part of the evening. The $95,000 haul brings the five-year total to more than $250,000 raised for Vogel Alcove.

*Allegedly -- we should say that for legal purposes. But it happened.

