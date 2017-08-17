Doctor arrested in serial flasher case

According to the arrest warrant, Reginald Newsome was arrested Wednesday after a woman says he exposed himself to her in the parking lot of Target off Haskill Road. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - Police have arrested a Dallas doctor and believe he's the serial flasher that many residents have been reporting about on social media.



According to the arrest warrant, Reginald Newsome was arrested Wednesday after a woman says he exposed himself to her in the parking lot of Target off Haskill Road.

Warrant paper work shows that police say they identified Newsome as a suspect in two other reports of indecent exposure posted by residents to social media.

Preton Pannek, a long-time Deep Ellum resident, has been on the look out for the suspected serial flasher.

"I was like, 'I've had enough, I'm going to go check it out, how hard can it be to find this guy if he is just here doing his thing," Pannek said.

For the past several weeks, neighbors have posted pictures and even videos of the culprit with the hope of leading police to an arrest.

"He would probably still be out there. He would still be out there still doing this had the Deep Ellum community Watch not come together and done everything with in our power to get the police involved and get him arrested," Pannek said referring to a private neighborhood Facebook page.

In many pictures, a man appearing to be Newsome is spotted driving a black BMW with a personalized license plate "ispine." That vehicle is registered to Newsome, who is a medical doctor.

Newsome appears to work for the Dallas Based medical clinic called "iSpine" as of Thursday morning. His bio was still up on the company website.

Pannek hopes that criminals take note that they're being watched by a community that's willing to report crime.

"My mission is to clean up the streets here to help anyone that needs help, to make sure that the pan handlers the con artists, the drug dealers, the thieves aren't taking over our neighborhood."

