FBI: DNA swabs, USB drive among dozens of items seized in Sherin Mathews investigation

Detectives in Richardson have filed at least 30 search warrants related to the investigation of missing three-year old girl Sherin Mathews.

Search warrants obtained by WFAA reveal FBI detectives seized a variety of electronics, including five cellphones, three laptops, a tablet and a digital camera from the family home.

In total, FBI agents seized 47 items from the home, including trash bags, a pink blanket and pink T-shirt.

In another search warrant for the family's 2013 Acura MDX, detectives collected a floor mat, DNA swabs and a USB drive. That vehicle is at the center of the investigation as Richardson Police have said the vehicle was not at home between 4 and 5 a.m. on the morning Wesley Mathews says his daughter disappeared.

Search warrants were also conducted on two other vehicles owned by Mathews and his wife, Sini. Both indicate multiple swabs were taken from the vehicles, but detectives say the focus of their investigation remains the whereabouts of the Acura SUV.

Sherin Mathews has been missing since early on Oct. 7 when her father told Richardson Police he placed his daughter outside the family home at 3 a.m as a form of discipline for not "drinking her milk."

Mathews was arrested and charged with felony endangerment to a child and was placed on electronic ankle monitoring and surrendered his passport as a condition of making bond on Oct. 9.

Richardson Police, with the assistance of two drones from Mansfield Police and the Johnson County Office of Emergency Management, conducted a series of searches in and around Richland College on Tuesday.

