Dive team recovers body of man in Lake Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Officials have recovered the body of a man who went underwater in Lake Arlington near Bowman Springs Park Friday evening.
According to Arlington police, the man, who remains unidentified at this time, went underwater at about 8 p.m. That's when officials were called to the scene at 7003 West Poly Webb Road. Arlington Police Lake Patrol assisted in the search.
APD Lake Patrol assisting @ArlingtonTxFire searching for missing adult man who possibly went underwater around 8 pm near Bowman Springs Park pic.twitter.com/p05KecIES1— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) June 17, 2017
Search continues at Lake Arlington for missing adult man last seen around 8 pm. Assisting @ArlingtonTxFire at the search operation. pic.twitter.com/kjNCgqSbTf— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) June 17, 2017
Stay with WFAA for more updates.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs