Dive team recovers body of man in Lake Arlington

Dive team recovers body in Lake Arlington

WFAA 10:13 PM. CDT June 16, 2017

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Officials have recovered the body of a man who went underwater in Lake Arlington near Bowman Springs Park Friday evening.

According to Arlington police, the man, who remains unidentified at this time, went underwater at about 8 p.m. That's when officials were called to the scene at 7003 West Poly Webb Road. Arlington Police Lake Patrol assisted in the search.

