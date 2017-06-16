Dive team recovers body of man in Lake Arlington

(Photo: Twitter: Arlington Police, Custom)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Officials have recovered the body of a man who went underwater in Lake Arlington near Bowman Springs Park Friday evening.



According to Arlington police, the man, who remains unidentified at this time, went underwater at about 8 p.m. That's when officials were called to the scene at 7003 West Poly Webb Road. Arlington Police Lake Patrol assisted in the search.

APD Lake Patrol assisting @ArlingtonTxFire searching for missing adult man who possibly went underwater around 8 pm near Bowman Springs Park pic.twitter.com/p05KecIES1 — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) June 17, 2017

Search continues at Lake Arlington for missing adult man last seen around 8 pm. Assisting @ArlingtonTxFire at the search operation. pic.twitter.com/kjNCgqSbTf — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) June 17, 2017

Stay with WFAA for more updates.



© 2017 WFAA-TV