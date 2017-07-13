District Attorney opens office in Irving Family Center

Irving Family Advocacy Center (Photo: WFAA)

IRVING, TEXAS - Help is a little closer for crime victims in Dallas County.



District Attorney Faith Johnson opened a satellite office inside Irving's Family Advocacy Center. It's a safe place for domestic abuse and sexual assault victims to go for legal help. It will provide even greater access to applications for protective orders for victims of domestic violence.

The Irving satellite office is now the thirteenth of its kind in Dallas County -- and the first inside a family crisis center.



The office is located at 600 West Pioneer Drive in Irving.



