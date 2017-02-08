Diocese of Dallas set to welcome new bishop Thursday

DALLAS - New leadership is about to take shape at one of the largest Catholic Diocese in the United States.

On the eve of his installment as the eighth Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Dallas, Bishop Ed Burns sat down with News 8 to talk about the big day Thursday and what lies ahead.

Bishop Burns is ready to lead the 1.3 million Catholics in the Diocese of Dallas.

"My first priority will be to meet the people," he said.

His mom and family will fill the first pew Thursday at the Cathedral Guadalupe.

His predecessor, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, will also be there. Farrell, who left the Diocese for a position alongside the Pope at the Vatican, had some words of encouragement.

"He said to me, ‘Ed, they will love you. They are like that by nature. They really are. And so just be present to them,’" Burns said.

Bishop Burns is a fisher of men hoping to recruit more priests to the Diocese, which currently has 218 priests.

He’s also preparing to minister to a very large Hispanic population. He is already learning Spanish.

"I really hope that they will see that my desire to be with them, present to them and to minister to them in sincere," he said.

Bishop Burns asks for prayers for the immigrants in this community who live in fear.

"I cringe when I hear that people do not live in freedom,” he said. “It's important that people live in freedom. It's a part of our human dignity.”

Bishop Burns is set to be installed at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Three cardinals and dozens of bishops from across the United States will also attend.

