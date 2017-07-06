Did you see this? Smoke ring from a lightning strike

(Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

Did you see this during Wednesday's storms? Many viewers sent WFAA pictures of this cool phenomenon. There's no need to worry. It's not an apocalypse.



Many parts of North Texas experienced frequent lightning that day.



WFAA Meteorologist Kyle Roberts said the most likely scenario is lightning that hit a transformer, which created a smoke ring. The smoke coming off formed a ring and was lifting off to the sky. Remember, it's five times hotter than the surface of the sun!



