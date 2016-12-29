Denton police officer helps mother in need

DENTON – Veronica Acosta is leaning against a wall, her face toward the unseasonably warm breeze.

A smile quickly flashes across her face as she waves for this reporter and cameraman to come to her.

It’s been hard for her to smile lately, and even harder to feel settled. The single mother of three has struggled to get on her feet after her husband died last year.



“I never thought I’d end up in this situation,” she said.



Just before the holidays, Veronica was ready to give up. She just couldn't do it anymore.



Veronica has been living in a cramped single room at a Motel 6 in Denton with her two sons, ages 21 and 16, and her 7-year-old daughter who has spina bifida – a birth defect that stops the spinal cord from developing properly. They also live with the family dog.



Between being laid off, finding a new job, needing to take time off when her daughter needed to be admitted into the hospital, Veronica quickly got behind on her bills. It got tougher and tougher to get ahead. But then came a miracle, she said.

“There’s not enough words in his world for what he’s done for us,” she said.



Veronica is talking about Denton Police Officer Jared Raye. First Officer Raye nominated Veronica’s daughter, Jenna, for “Shop With A Cop” this Christmas after meeting the bubbly 7-year-old at her school.



“She’s a little spit fire,” said Officer Raye. “She found me. There’s no doubt about it.”



After learning that the family had fallen on hard times and was living in a motel room, he wanted to help.



“We can make a difference,” he said. “And I saw it with that family.”



Officer Raye started a GoFundMe page to help Veronica come up with the deposit for a new home. She was able to pick up the keys for that home Wednesday night.



“I’m excited because I’m going to go to a new house,” Jenna chirped. “I’m really going to have my own bed!”



Veronica had no idea Officer Raye was fundraising on her behalf.



“I had no idea,” she said. “He had a heart, he had compassion toward us. There’s good cops out there.”



On the night Veronica went to pick up keys for her new home, Officer Raye was off duty. He was on his way to his son’s basketball practice when we caught up with him.



Officer Raye is actually new to the Denton Police Department. He left a job in sales a little over a year ago for moments like these.



“The reason why I first started this [job] is because I wanted to help people,” he said, quickly adding that he was not alone in helping Veronica and her family. “I feel blessed to be able to help.”



Veronica’s son James is overwhelmed by the support from strangers. He dropped out of college to help care for Jenna and his younger brother Jacob while his mom juggles two jobs.



“It’s hard on my mom, it's hard on me,” he said, erupting into tears. “After my dad died, my mom said I was the man of the house. There’s not a day that goes by I don’t wish he was here.”



The family will move into their new home this week.



“It is a big relief,” James said, letting out a large sigh. “A big relief.”

