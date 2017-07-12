Two suffer major burns from flaming cocktail at Highland Village bar

Shoal Creek Tavern (Photo: WFAA)

HIGHLAND VILLAGE - Two customers suffered major burns after they ordered a flaming cocktail at a Highland Village bar in Denton County.

Emergency responders were called to the Shoal Creek Tavern at The Shops at Highland Village at about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the City.

The couple was burned when they were splashed by alcohol from a liquor bottle that broke, said a man who identified himself as Jim, the manager at Shoal Creek Tavern. He said employees quickly extinguished the flames and called for medical help.

Both victims were transported by CareFlite to Parkland Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

