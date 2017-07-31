Teen killed in crash in Belton is from Denton

Belton police have identified a teen that died in a fiery crash Saturday afternoon on I-35 in Belton as 16-year-old Gentry Nelson of Denton.

Officials say he died after his truck crashed and caught on fire.

It happened near mile marker 293 in the northbound lane on I-35 in Belton, outside of Temple.

The truck crashed into the support pole for the bridge, and at some point caught on fire.

The crash is still under investigation and Gentry's body has been transported to Dallas for an autopsy.

© 2017 WFAA-TV