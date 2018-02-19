Officer-involved shooting in Denton

DENTON, TEXAS - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.



It happened in the 1600 block of Spencer Road. Denton police confirmed the officers involved in the incident are ok.



The Texas Rangers will handle the investigation.



People near the area posted to Twitter, indicating a large police presence on Spencer Road.

is there a man hunt going on over by spencer road in denton? there’s at least 47 police cars — Hannah Jeffrey (@hannahsu3) February 19, 2018

