New restaurants opening in The Colony

THE COLONY, TEXAS - Coming soon to a suburb near you: The Shacks



The newly built restaurant park in the Austin Ranch neighborhood of The Colony is bringing some city flavor to the ‘burbs.



The food shacks nestled near Indian Creek are a collection of six small restaurants, equipped with small kitchens and staffed with small teams sharing an open-air patio.



Man’s best friend is welcome, too, at the members-only on-site dog park.



The only spot currently open is the Japanese ramen house, TEN, by award-winning chef Teiichi Sakurai. The original location is at Trinity Groves.



“We’re the anchor, we’re going strong,” said head chef Cullum Williamson, ladling steaming broth into bowls. “We want you to feel at home. If you chose to, you can stand up and you can eat, and talk to us. You can watch us cook.”



Amanda Perry has been coming to the ramen shack since the doors opened.



“I’m sold. We’re here a lot,” she said laughing. “I was jealous my husband got to go all the time when he worked in Uptown. Now I get to go.”



Dallas restaurateur Frank Carabetta is opening two joints – the Dirty Burger and the Cajun-style seafood spot, The Tackle Box.



Also moving in soon is cult favorite OMG Tacos. The late-night taqueria got its start in Richardson, where WFAA caught up with owners to talk about the new digs.



“You kinda throw something up in the air and hope people will come,” said co-owner Holly Nguyen, adding to her surprise at how quickly their tacos have taken off. “It’s been amazing and we’ve had so much support from the community.”



On deck for August is the Beachcomber Cafe, a spin-off of the Sand Bar in Deep Ellum. There’s room for two more restaurants to move in.



This might not be the Love Shack, but it’s a little old place where you can get together.

