Motorcyclist killed on I-35E in Denton

DENTON, Texas -- A motorcyclist was killed after rear-ending a vehicle in Denton, according to police.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed on northbound I-35E when he ran into the back of a Nissan Sentra. Both vehicles lost control.

The crash caused the motorcyclist to be knocked off his motorcycle and he hit a guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Nissan Sentra spun out of control due to the crash, but the 51-year-old driver wasn't injured.

No other cars were involved.

The motorcyclist hasn't been identified.

